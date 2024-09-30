sb.scorecardresearch
Published 10:43 IST, September 30th 2024

Samit Dravid may miss India U19’s four-day games against Australia after knee injury

Injured Samit Dravid is likely to miss India Under-19 side’s two four-day matches against Australia, which is starting here from Monday. Samit is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) recuperating from a knee injury.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Samit Dravid
Samit Dravid | Image: Maharaja T20
  • 2 min read
