Published 10:43 IST, September 30th 2024
Samit Dravid may miss India U19’s four-day games against Australia after knee injury
Injured Samit Dravid is likely to miss India Under-19 side’s two four-day matches against Australia, which is starting here from Monday. Samit is currently at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) recuperating from a knee injury.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Samit Dravid | Image: Maharaja T20
