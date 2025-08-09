'You Die For Your Country': 1983 WC Winner Questions Jasprit Bumrah's Workload Management, Draws Comparisons With Sunil Gavaskar And Kapil Dev

IND vs ENG: After the completion of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, the manner in which Jasprit Bumrah's workload has been managed or is being managed has become the talk of the town. Bumrah continues to be India's number one pacer across all formats, but he is currently being criticized for choosing and missing games. Bumrah has had a longstanding battle with his injuries, and it is a well-cemented fact that few injuries can become career-threatening if not managed well.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series ended in a 2-2 draw, and coincidentally, India won both the Test matches (Edgbaston and The Oval) where Jasprit Bumrah did not play. In Jasprit Bumrah's absence, Mohammed Siraj stepped up and helped India level the series. Siraj bowled over one thousand balls and ended the series as the highest wicket-taker. Before the start of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, it was already established that Bumrah will play only three Test matches.

ALSO READ | Ashes Future Hangs In Balance As Chris Woakes Considers Rehab Over Surgery After Oval Injury

Sandeep Patil Questions Team Management's Say in Managing Bumrah's Workload

Bumrah played the first Test match (Headingley), the third Test match (Lord's), and the fourth Test match (Manchester). Out of the three that he played, India ended up losing two, and the Manchester Test ended in a draw. Former India player and the winner of the 1983 World Cup, Sandeep Patil, has now spoken about the issue and has asked questions regarding the BCCI's workload management culture.

"I wonder how the BCCI is agreeing to all this. Is the physio more important than the captain, than the head coach? What about selectors? Are we to expect that the physio will be sitting in selection committee meetings now? When you are picked for your country, you die for your country. I have seen Sunil Gavaskar bat on all five days of a match, I’ve seen Kapil Dev bowl on most days of a Test match, and even bowl to us in the nets. They never asked for breaks, never complained," said Patil.

ALSO READ | Chris Woakes Discusses His Climactic One-Handed Heroics At Thrilling Oval Test Against Team India

Mohammed Siraj Creates History in England