Published 20:39 IST, October 19th 2024
Sarfaraz Khan's emotional journey comes full circle: From a Replacement to contender for first XI
Sarfaraz Khan tore his helmet away and roared like a gladiator as his backfoot punch off Tim Southee touched the ropes. The unbridled celebration was after his emotionally-layered maiden Test hundred, but it was also a statement.
- SportFit
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India's Sarfaraz Khan celebrates after scoring a century during the day four of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, India | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
20:39 IST, October 19th 2024