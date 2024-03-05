Iftikhar Ahmed on the left, Dhoni with Anant Ambani on the right | Image: X

Advertisement

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have become the talk of the town, drawing widespread attention as stars from various industries congregated in the city for the extravagant three-day celebration. Commencing on Friday, the event took place for three days and concluded on Sunday, March 3 in the evening. Celebrities from all walks of life including cricket and Bollywood were also present at the mega wedding function.

Notable cricketers from India and beyond, including MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, DJ Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma were among the distinguished guests at the grand pre-wedding affair.

Advertisement

The presence of these renowned cricketers added an extra touch of excitement and glamour to the festivities, highlighting the strong connections between cricket and high-profile social circles.

Also Read: 'It DOESN'T MATTER WHO YOU ARE': Michael Vaughan's scathing review of England's display in India

Advertisement

Pakistan cricketer's post on Ambani pre-wedding bash goes viral

Amidst the glitz and glamor, a lighthearted moment unfolded in the cricketing community when Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, representing Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, took to social media to jest with his teammate Iftikhar Ahmed.

Advertisement

Shahnawaz Dahani's humorous tweet, accompanied by a candid snapshot of Iftikhar Ahmed engrossed in his phone, playfully hinted at an impromptu invitation to the Ambani pre-wedding celebration for his colleague. The post quickly garnered attention, sparking amusing reactions from fans across various social media platforms.

For washing the utensils — Arshu (@Arshuuu1409) March 4, 2024

Table saaf krne bulaya hoga 🤔 — AB 🚩 (@kingkohli18fan_) March 4, 2024

Also Read: 'WHY WAS Bumrah RESTED? Bowling 23 overs in entire game is not tiring': Gavaskar asks Team India

Interestingly, no Pakistani cricketer received an official invitation to the lavish pre-wedding affair due to the strained relationship between the governments of India and Pakistan. Pakistan cricketers are also barred from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is a dream of many aspiring players from all over the world.