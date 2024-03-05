Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

Pakistan cricketer sparks meme fest with 'Ambani pre-wedding invitation' post on social media

Pakistan cricketers are also barred from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is a dream of many aspiring players from all over the world.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Iftikhar Ahmed on the left, Dhoni with Anant Ambani on the right
Iftikhar Ahmed on the left, Dhoni with Anant Ambani on the right | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar have become the talk of the town, drawing widespread attention as stars from various industries congregated in the city for the extravagant three-day celebration. Commencing on Friday, the event took place for three days and concluded on Sunday, March 3 in the evening. Celebrities from all walks of life including cricket and Bollywood were also present at the mega wedding function.

Notable cricketers from India and beyond, including MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Trent Boult, Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, DJ Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, and Tilak Varma were among the distinguished guests at the grand pre-wedding affair.

Advertisement

The presence of these renowned cricketers added an extra touch of excitement and glamour to the festivities, highlighting the strong connections between cricket and high-profile social circles.

Also Read: 'It DOESN'T MATTER WHO YOU ARE': Michael Vaughan's scathing review of England's display in India

Advertisement

Pakistan cricketer's post on Ambani pre-wedding bash goes viral

Amidst the glitz and glamor, a lighthearted moment unfolded in the cricketing community when Pakistan fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani, representing Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024, took to social media to jest with his teammate Iftikhar Ahmed.

Advertisement

Shahnawaz Dahani's humorous tweet, accompanied by a candid snapshot of Iftikhar Ahmed engrossed in his phone, playfully hinted at an impromptu invitation to the Ambani pre-wedding celebration for his colleague. The post quickly garnered attention, sparking amusing reactions from fans across various social media platforms.

Also Read: 'WHY WAS Bumrah RESTED? Bowling 23 overs in entire game is not tiring': Gavaskar asks Team India

Interestingly, no Pakistani cricketer received an official invitation to the lavish pre-wedding affair due to the strained relationship between the governments of India and Pakistan. Pakistan cricketers are also barred from playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is a dream of many aspiring players from all over the world.

Advertisement

Published March 4th, 2024 at 22:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

12 minutes ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

6 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

6 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

7 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

7 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

7 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

8 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

8 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

8 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

9 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

a day ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

a day ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

a day ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

a day ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

a day ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Google Layoffs: YouTube Music Team Fired For Demanding Better Pay

    World11 minutes ago

  2. DYK Katrina Kaif Took To The Same Kathak Class As Priyanka Chopra

    Entertainment12 minutes ago

  3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Calls Allu Arjun Her Acting Role Model

    Entertainment14 minutes ago

  4. Trying To Detox Your Hair From Heat? Try These Heatless Styling Hacks

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  5. Javier Bardem Wants Brad Pitt To Play His Love Interest

    Entertainment16 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo