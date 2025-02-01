Shivam Dube-Harshit Rana Concussion Sub Controversy: Ex-England Captains BAFFLED

Harshit Rana in as Shivam Dube's concussion-sub sparked a controversy in the 4th T20I and now former England captains are reacting. This has sparked a controversy because Rana went onto pick up three wickets which proved to be game-changing in the game in Pune. While Alaistair Cook reckons it was ‘absolute madness’ over how the umpires could allow that and Michael Vaughan feels it made ‘no sense’. Under the rules of the ICC, the concussion sub has to be a like for like replacement, which most reckon was not the case and hence the controversy.

‘Makes no sense to me whatsoever’ - Alaistair Cook

Talking to TNT Sports, Cook said, “Replacing a big-hitting batting all-rounder, who has bowled one over in the IPL [in 2024], with a guy who can't bat and bowls heavy seam makes no sense to me whatsoever.”

“It seems absolute madness that you are allowed to do it, but credit to the lad on debut, but he shouldn't be allowed to play there. It gave the captain another brilliant option.”

‘How can an out & out bowler replace a batter’ - Michael Vaughan

Vaughan, on the other hand, took to X to opine. His tweet read: "How can an out & out bowler replace a batter who bowls part time !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #INDvsENG."