'Everyone Is Playing For Their Averages': Shoaib Akhtar Highlights The Biggest Reason Behind PAK Cricket's Downfall After Series Loss Against WI

With the Asia Cup fast approaching, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in dire need to turn things around, but the results that the team produced in the recently concluded three-match series against West Indies doesn't look promising at all.

Once considered as fierce contenders, the 'men in green' have now reduced themselves to the status of dark horses who more or less never fire. Many former Pakistan players have called for an overhaul in the PCB and the team structure, but things remain to be bad for the men in green and the leadership is largely to be blamed for it.

Shoaib Akhtar Loses His Cool On Pakistan Cricket Team

Ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has earned himself the reputation of speaking on things as they are. Akhtar, who was a pace bowling sensation on the cricket field, has time and again questioned the PCB's management and the factors that are leading to the downfall of Pakistan's cricket team.

While reacting to Pakistan's embarrassing series loss against the West Indies, Akhtar called the Pakistan cricket team to give up the mentality of achieving individual centric goals and function as a team. Akhtar also lambasted the team for not showing enough intent in the ground.

"No one used to look for escape routes. The environment has changed, and in the last 10–15 years, everyone has started playing for themselves. Everyone is playing for their averages. The intent should be to win matches for your country," said the former Pakistan speedster.

The Sad Reality Of Pakistan Cricket