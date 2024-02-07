English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

Shoaib Malik's years old 'she was always kind to me' post for Sana Javed digged out by netizens

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik has married famous television personality Sana Javed. Following the development, Malik's old post is making rounds.

Prateek Arya
Shoaib Malik marries Sana Javed
Shoaib Malik marries Sana Javed | Image:shoaibmalik/instagram
Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has tied the knot once again. The batter, who is already married to former Indian tennis player, Sania Mirza, got spliced with popular Pakistani actor Sana Javed. Malik took to social media to post the pictures of their wedding.

3 things you need to know

  • Shoaib Malik marries Sana Javed 
  • Malik shared pictures of their wedding on Saturday, January 20, 2024
  • Rumours of separation between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been rife for quite some time

Also Read | Arthur quits, Ashraf resigns, Sarfaraz leaves: PAK cricket in TURMOIL

Shoaib Malik's Old post gets rendered with attention

The speculations of separation between Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been predominant for quite some time. Subsequently, the development of Malik marrying TV personality Sana Javed has somewhat put the stamp on the assertion that all was not well between the couple.

Since, the rumour mill was filled with dating hearsays between Shoaib Malik and Sana Javed, the users on social media have dug deep to highlight some social media interactions of the two from the past.

Besides Shoaib Malik's last year birthday wish post for Javed another giving from Malik's social media account for Sana Javed is making rounds. A tweet from 2022, where Malik wrote a few kind words for Sana is garnering much attention, following their marriage.

Here's what Shoaib Malik wrote for Sana Javed in 2022.

"I have known Sana Javed for quite sometime now & have had the opportunity to work with her multiple times, from my personal experience I can only say that she has always been kind & courteous towards me & the people around us..."  

Also Read | Ex-PAK captain Sarfaraz Ahmed leaves Pakistan forever, relocates to ENG

Third time at the alter

With the initiation of a new relationship, star cricketer from Pakistan is receiving wishes as well as facing rebuking from some social media followers. Notably, this is Malik's third official nuptial. He married Ayesha Siddiqui of Indian descent back in 2002 and divorced her in 2010. He then wed Sania Mirza in 2010, and now the wedding bells have rung again for the 41-year-old as he has allied with Sana Javed. 

Published January 20th, 2024 at 16:41 IST

