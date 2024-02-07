Advertisement

Sarfaraz Ahmed: Former Pakistan captain who outwitted Virat Kohli-led Team India to win the Champions Trophy in 2017 has left Pakistan permanently to move abroad. It has been reported in Pakistani media that Sarfaraz Ahmed is not happy with the situation in his country and is feeling 'disheartened & hopeless' about his future. It has been said that the former PAK skipper has moved to United Kingdom with his family.

Has Sarfaraz Ahmed left Pakistan forever?

“Despite feeling disappointed about the future, Sarfaraz Ahmed is keen to maintain his connection with Pakistani cricket. He will participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 matches and represent Quetta Gladiators. Sarfaraz has served Pakistan remarkably as a wicketkeeper and batsman, leading the team to lift trophies in two ICC tournaments, ” Cricket Pakistan said in a report

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Babar Azam during PSL 2023: Image: PCB

However, Quetta Gladiators manager Azam Khan dismissed these reports and said that 36-year-old Sarfaraz has only gone to London to visit his son, who studies there.

Despite constant criticism, Sarfaraz Ahmed emerged as one of the most successful captains in Pakistan's history after guiding the side to a win over India in the final of the Champions Trophy while also being the winner of the U19 World Cup as Pakistan captain.