Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed leaves Pakistan forever, relocates to another country- Report

It has been reported in Pakistan media that Sarfaraz Ahmed is not happy with the situation in his country and is feeling 'disheartened & hopeless'.

Republic Sports Desk
Sarfaraz Ahmed
Sarfaraz Ahmed | Image:PCB
Sarfaraz Ahmed: Former Pakistan captain who outwitted Virat Kohli-led Team India to win the Champions Trophy in 2017 has left Pakistan permanently to move abroad. It has been reported in Pakistani media that Sarfaraz Ahmed is not happy with the situation in his country and is feeling 'disheartened & hopeless' about his future. It has been said that the former PAK skipper has moved to United Kingdom with his family.

3 things you need to know

  • Sarfaraz Ahmed has left Pakistan permanently to move to England
  • Sarfaraz is not happy with his cricketing future in Pakistan, thus decided to move
  • Quetta Gladiators manager denied the rumours

Has Sarfaraz Ahmed left Pakistan forever?

“Despite feeling disappointed about the future, Sarfaraz Ahmed is keen to maintain his connection with Pakistani cricket. He will participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 matches and represent Quetta Gladiators. Sarfaraz has served Pakistan remarkably as a wicketkeeper and batsman, leading the team to lift trophies in two ICC tournaments, ” Cricket Pakistan said in a report

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Babar Azam during PSL 2023: Image: PCB

However, Quetta Gladiators manager Azam Khan dismissed these reports and said that 36-year-old Sarfaraz has only gone to London to visit his son, who studies there. 

Despite constant criticism, Sarfaraz Ahmed emerged as one of the most successful captains in Pakistan's history after guiding the side to a win over India in the final of the Champions Trophy while also being the winner of the U19 World Cup as Pakistan captain.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

