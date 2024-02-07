Advertisement

The National Cricket Team of Pakistan has been a constructive subject of debate as the team is going through a major slump since coming off the ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The Men in Green are yet to recover from the disaster, and all is not good in Pakistan Cricket. After two colossal happenings in recent days, with Micky Auethur leaving his role and PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf resigning, Let's dee in some of the key troubles in the Pakistan National Team and PCB

3 Things you need to know

Pakistan last lost all their matches since coming off the ODI World Cup

After the team's CWC 23 exit, Babar Azam announced that he was stepping down from captaincy

The Men in Green are currently playing in a bilateral series against the BlackCaps

Everything that's wrong with the PCB, Pakistan National Cricket Team as their woes continue

For the Pakistan National team, a lot needs to be looked at after they failed in the ODI World Cup. The team's woes were present in their recent matches. A lot of it could be blamed on the constant authority changes that caused a shake-up from the ground level, which may have led to miscommunication. Here are a couple of aspects which could have been responsible for the constant decline in the Pakistan Cricket Team and PCB.

The dubious captaincy

The Pakistani fans may call Babar Azam one of the number-one batters in the world. But when it comes to captaincy, Azam's questionable calls and unsettling moves determine that he may not be an ideal personality for the job. It's not just about Babar, but the team has struggled with the position as they have never settled on a quality leader, which is a crucial factor in the team.

Players are not settled with changes, rifts occur!

Recently, Mohammed Rizwan openly voiced his criticism after his and Babar Azam's partnership was broken after the latter stepped down from captaincy, leading to several changes throughout the team and beyond. The opening duo of Babar and Rizwan have ben instrumental over the years. Moreover, It has often been reported that the Pakistani squad members are not settled among each other. While those are just reports, the troubles among the players could be a concerning factor in their dip in performance in recent history.

The dip in the quality of bowling

Pakistan is well known for producing bowlers of the highest calibre. The pacers of today, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, are highly regarded. Whether it was the World Cup or the current bilateral series, Pakistan's bowlers seemed hopeless this time. The bowlers have not only failed to mix things up and adjust to the changing circumstances but have also failed to take wickets.

The authority change screw-up

PCB's chairman change is one of the most critiqued aspects. Unsettling changes have occurred often in the Pakistan Cricket Board's organisational structure. The consistency of the system has been impacted by the three chairmen who have come and gone in the last year. Amid the unrest, Zaka Ashraf resigned from his role as Chairman of PCB two weeks before the expiration of his tenure.

Coaching remains in question

Former Chairman Najam Sethi's decision to bring in Mickey Arthur for the team sparked an uproar. Even though Sethi brought Arthur into the team, the latter kept his Derbyshire County head Coach job Intact and initially used to operate from the UK. The management also failed to handle the pressure, especially with the fast bowlers. Arthur and his team have also chosen to depart from the team as the woes continue for Pakistan in the bilateral series against New Zealand.

Sarfaraz Ahmed leaves the country

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed with the state of affairs in his country and has reportedly left the country to relocated abroad. IF this is true, then it another question for the Pakistan Cricket Board to answer.