'We Have to Believe...': Jasprit Bumrah's Pep Talk After MI's Loss vs RCB in IPL 2025 is Just What The Doctor Ordered | WATCH

IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Spotlight was on Jasprit Bumrah as he was making a comeback after roughly four months to cricket. Bumrah may not have picked up any wickets, but he was economical. He conceded 29 from his quota of four overs. Mumbai went onto lose the match by 12 runs after coming perilously close to winning it.

After the loss, skipper Hardik Pandya handed over a badge to Jasprit Bumrah in front of the entire MI squad, who stood up and applauded the champion’s efforts. The night may not have belonged to Bumrah and Mumbai, but the ace pacer claims there is still hope left.

"The competition is still on. We can get on a roll, and we have to believe we can get on a roll.

"We are playing good cricket, and when we regroup in Delhi, we should be fresh and ready to go, believing we can turn things around and give it our best shot," he added.

RCB have now six points in their kitty and are sitting comfortably in the third place with a healthy NRR of 1.015. Delhi Capitals are the only team not to lose any matches and have remained at the top of the table, followed by the Gujarat Titans , who thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad in the last game.

SRH are languishing at the bottom of the table with just one point in their tally and they need to start winning matches very soon. Mumbai are in the 8th place and if Chennai Super Kings get the better of Punjab Kings, they would manage to leapfrog Hardik Pandya's team.