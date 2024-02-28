Advertisement

On Tuesday, Mumbai announced their 16-member squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy semifinal against Tamil Nadu, scheduled to commence on March 2. Shreyas Iyer, the middle-order batsman, has been included in the squad. Mumbai secured their spot in the semifinals following a drawn quarterfinal match against Baroda at the BKC Ground. With a first-innings lead, the 41-time champions advanced to the final stage of the tournament.

Also Read: SPECULATION MOUNTS: Virat Kohli's IPL 2024 return amid Sunil Gavaskar's witty comment on his absence

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer named in Mumbai squad

Lacking big runs and struggling with a back-related issue again, the 29-year-old Shreyas Iyer was not named in India's squad for the last three Tests against England. Shreyas Iyer, subsequently, also missed Mumbai's quarterfinal match along with all-rounder Shivam Dube.

Advertisement

The timing of Iyer pulling out of the key Ranji Trophy clash coincided with BCCI secretary Jay Shah announcing that a directive will be issued to centrally contracted players to compulsorily play domestic matches. While Dube is on the mend having suffered a side strain issue, Iyer has recovered completely and will be available for the semifinal against Tamil Nadu.

This comes days after Jay Shah, during an event in Rajkot, issued an ultimatum to all centrally contracted over their lack of interest in playing domestic cricket. Ishan Kishan is one of the India cricketers who was missing out on Ranji Trophy matches for his side Jharkhand.

Advertisement

Also Read: BCCI has a NEW plan to attract Indian players to Test cricket amid Ishan Kishan-Shreyas Iyer saga

Mumbai's 16-member squad for Ranji Trophy 2024 semifinal

Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Musheer Khan, Prasad Pawar, Hardik Tamore, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Aditya Dhumal, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Avasthi, Royston Dias, Dhawal Kulkarni.

(With PTI inputs)