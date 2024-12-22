Smriti Mandhana Creates History As She Becomes First-Ever Woman Cricketer To Achieve This Feat

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has achieved a remarkable milestone, becoming the first woman cricketer to score over 1600 runs in a calendar year. Mandhana reached this feat during her impressive knock of 91 off 102 balls in the first Women's ODI against the West Indies in Vadodara.

Smriti Mandhana's innings was a masterclass, as she propelled India to a total of 314/9. Her partnership with debutant Pratika Rawal (40 off 69) laid the foundation for the middle-order to capitalize on. The likes of Harmanpreet Kaur (34 off 23), Harleen Deol (44 off 50), Richa Ghosh (26 off 12), and Jemimah Rodrigues (31 off 19) all chipped in to take India past 300.

Smriti Mandhana's achievement is a testament to her incredible form in 2024. She has now scored over 1600 runs in the calendar year, surpassing Laura Wolvaardt's tally of 1593 runs. Mandhana's record-breaking feat has cemented her position as one of the leading batters in international cricket.

Woman batters with most runs in a calendar year

1. Smriti Mandhana (2024) - 1602

2. Laura Wolvaardt (2024) - 1593

3. Nat Sciver-Brunt (2022) - 1346

4. Smriti Mandhana (2018) - 1291

5. Smriti Mandhana(2022) - 1290

The Indian team's total of 314/9 was also boosted by the return of fit-again skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who struck at a rapid pace to give the innings a timely impetus. Richa Ghosh and Jemimah Rodrigues also played crucial cameos to keep the momentum going.