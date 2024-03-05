Advertisement

In the Women's Premier League (WPL) match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana showcased her batting prowess against UP Warriorz. Despite facing two consecutive defeats, Mandhana's performance in this crucial game was nothing short of spectacular. Mandhana's powerful knock of 80 off 50 balls not only delighted her fans but also helped RCB win their final home game of the season.

Smriti Mandhana gives Deepti Sharma a taste of her own medicine

Taking the responsibility of opening the innings, Smriti Mandhana delivered a masterclass with the bat, ensuring her team set a challenging target for UP Warriorz. Her innings was marked by exquisite strokes that put immense pressure on the opposition bowlers. Leading her team from the front, Mandhana not only anchored the innings but also entertained the crowd at RCB's home ground.

In addition to her batting heroics, Smriti Mandhana also displayed her tactical acumen on the field. During an encounter with UP Warriorz spinner Deepti Sharma, Mandhana responded to Sharma's attempt to unsettle her with mind games. Refusing to be outdone, Mandhana cleverly reciprocated, captivating the crowd and causing a stir on the internet.

The incident, where Mandhana matched Sharma's gamesmanship with her own, quickly went viral, further cementing her status as a dynamic leader and an exceptional talent in women's cricket. The incident unfolded during the 11th over, just before Deepti Sharma's delivery of the fourth ball. Sharma, having completed her run-up, unexpectedly backed off from bowling at the last moment.

For the subsequent delivery, Smriti Mandhana patiently allowed Deepti Sharma to complete her bowling run-up before suddenly backing off herself, turning the tables on Sharma and adding an element of retaliation to the game. This tit-for-tat exchange between the two players added an intriguing twist to the match, showcasing the competitive spirit and tactical awareness of both athletes.

Despite Deepti Sharma managing to dismiss Smriti Mandhana in the 17th over, the damage had already been done to the UP Warriorz bowling lineup. Mandhana's aggressive batting display earlier in the innings had put significant pressure on the opposition, allowing RCB to build a formidable total on the scoreboard.

Mandhana received help from her teammate Ellyse Perry, who smashed a half-century of her own. RCB posted 198/3 in 20 overs and then restricted UP Warriorz to 175/8, winning the game by 23 runs.