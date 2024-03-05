Advertisement

Team India will look to bring out their dominant stance in the final Test match against England. After clinching back-to-back wins against the Three Lions, the Men in Blue have secured a colossal series win. India has remained undefeated in terms of series wins at home conditions. But they will aim for a win in the final match. The Indian Cricket Team have performed exceptionally but also had a few players who could not showcase their prowess. The same happened with England, as some of their players could not stand up to the mark. While the chances for the underperforming players in the Final test look slim, AB de Villiers has backed one player to be in action

AB de Villiers backs up Team India's underperforming player and expects him in action at Dharamshala

So far, in the IND vs ENG Test series, Rajat Patidar did not impress with the bat. While he was brought to fill in for Virat Kohli, Patidar could not stand up to the task like Kohli used to do. With just one match left in the series, Team India and England have reached Dharamshala and began their training for the same. But Rajat Patidar seems doubtful about the match-up. However, South Africa veteran AB de Villiers, while speaking in one of the videos on his YouTube channel, firmly believes that the batter will be in action at the HPCA Stadium.

“Rajat Patidar not having the series of a lifetime or the one to remember. But the good thing about this Indian team and the culture is that you will survive in that side because of the great cricket they are playing and the results coming their way,” de Villiers said

India's Rajat Patidar receives his Test debut cap from Zaheer Khan | Image: BCCI

“If Patidar’s attitude is catchy and if he is a likeable character in the dressing room, Rohit and the selection panel will have the ability to say, ‘Hold on, we do believe this guy has a future and we see him as a part of the team moving forward. Even though he hasn’t been scoring runs, let’s give him a longer run’,” the SA veteran added

On March 7th, 2024, India will clash against England at the scenic HPCA Stadium in Himachal Pradesh in the final Test match of the series. India will aim to end the series on a high note, while England will fight for the consolation win before heading towards the IPL 2024 season.

