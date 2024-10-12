sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:09 IST, October 12th 2024

South Africa crush Bangladesh by 7 wickets in women’s T20 World Cup

Tazmin Brits top-scored with 42 as South Africa crushed Bangladesh by seven wickets in their Group B match of the women’s T20 World Cup here on Saturday. South Africa batters outperformed their counterparts on a languid surface as they chased down the target of 107 in 17.2 overs.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: T20worldcup/x
