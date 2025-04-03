'Revenge Loading': SRH Indirectly Reply To KKR Admin's 'We Will Stand Our Ground' Instagram Video Ahead Of Eden Clash

KKR vs SRH: The fifteenth game of the ongoing IPL 2025 is expected to be a high-scoring affair. Ajinkya Rahane's Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Sunrisers Hyderabad haven't lived up to their reputation so far. Last year, they were a side to look out for, riding high on their ultra-aggressive batting. Sunrisers Hyderabad decimated all the franchises that got in their way, but they could not get past Kolkata Knight Riders. Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first playoff and later repeated this feat in the all-important final. This, in many ways, is being seen as a revenge game for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Interestingly, the champions and runners-up of IPL 2024 are going through a similar trajectory. Both sides have won only one match so far in the ongoing eighteenth season of the IPL.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Post an Indirect Message for KKR Admin

Much ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game, scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens, the KKR admin posted a video on Instagram. The video included clips of Pat Cummins and Co. going through the hard grind, backed by a voiceover saying, "Fighting fire with fire."

Just minutes after KKR's viral video, the Sunrisers Hyderabad admin posted a similar kind of video with the caption, "Ready to give everything," and included the hashtag "PlayWithFire."

The post soon received a lot of comments from SRH fans who want Pat Cummins and Co. to avenge the loss of the IPL 2024 Finals.

