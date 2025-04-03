'We Will Stand Our Ground': KKR Issue Stern Warning For Their Critics Via Unique Social Media Post Ahead Of SRH Game In Eden

IPL 2025: Defending champions of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders , are all set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in their fourth game. This, in many ways, is a repeat of the IPL 2024 Final, where Kolkata made light work of the Sunrisers and won the coveted silverware for the third time.

Kolkata and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the champions and runners-up of IPL 2024, have endured a similar kind of fate so far in the eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. Both SRH and KKR have played three matches each and have managed to win only one game. Interestingly, both these teams have defeated the same opponent, Hyderabad, to earn their first two points.

The match is certainly expected to be a run fest, with explosive batters on both sides, but as far as KKR are concerned, they'll look to thrive on the home conditions.

Kolkata Knight Riders Respond to Severe Criticism

After their disappointing and shocking defeat against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, cricket fans have been saying that the Kolkata Knight Riders will surely finish last this year. After all, their batting in the Mumbai game was nothing but disappointing. By KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane's own admission, it was a collective batting failure from his side.

Kolkata will be raring to go and turn the tables around. Much ahead of the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad clash, the Kolkata-based franchise posted a training video on Instagram. The interesting part about the video is where the narration says, "We will stand our ground." KKR have also included training clips from the SRH camp, and they are ready to fight fire with fire.

Kolkata and Hyderabad in Search of Two More Valuable Points

The race to make it to the playoffs has gradually started to heat up. Though these are very early days in the Indian Premier League, all the teams will want to win as many matches as possible in the initial days.