Published 14:53 IST, September 29th 2024

Sri Lanka crush New Zealand to clinch historic series win

Sri Lanka stormed to a series victory over New Zealand, securing the two-match test series with a resounding innings and 154-run triumph on the fourth day in Galle on Sunday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
new zealand star cricketer kane williamson dismissed 2 time in 4 hou | Image: AP
