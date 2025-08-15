St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL 2025 On TV And Online

Caribbean Premier League 2025: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will lock horns against Guyana Amazon Warriors in the second match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2025, at Warner Park, in St Kitts, on August 16th, Saturday.

The match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Guyana Amazon Warriors will kick off at 4:30 AM IST.

ALSO READ: Former Head Coach Ravi Shastri Endorses Indian Youngster As The Next Big Thing In International Cricket

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will have an advantage in the upcoming fixture after a stunning six-wicket victory over Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in their previous match at Warner Park. However, since St Kitts and Nevis Patriots will be playing their second match of the tournament in just 24 hours, it becomes a problem for the players to recover.

Jason Holder is leading the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the ongoing tournament. The St Kitts and Nevis-based franchise have big names in their squad who have the potential to turn the game, like Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Naseem Shah, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

On the other hand, this will be Guyana Amazon Warriors' maiden match in the ongoing season. The Guyana-based franchise will be aiming to start the tournament high note by sealing a win.

Star West Indies cricketer Shai Hope will be leading Guyana Amazon Warriors in the ongoing edition of the Caribbean Premier League 2025. Not just Hope, but Guyana Amazon Warriors have big stars in their squad like Shimron Hetmyer, Iftikhar Ahmed, Romario Shepherd, Moeen Ali, and Shamar Joseph.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2025 Live Streaming Details

Where will the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match of Caribbean Premier League 2025 be played?

The St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors match of Caribbean Premier League 2025 will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts.

When will the Caribbean Premier League 2025 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors be played?

The Caribbean Premier League 2025 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors will take place on August 16, 2025 (Saturday).

What time will the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Caribbean Premier League 2025 match start?

The Caribbean Premier League 2025 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors will start at 4:30 AM IST.

Where can you watch the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors, Caribbean Premier League 2025 match?

The Caribbean Premier League 2025 match between St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Guyana Amazon Warriors will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website. Live telecast of Caribbean Premier League 2025 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Squad: Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher (Wk), Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Alick Athanaze, Jason Holder (C), Jyd Goolie, Abbas Afridi, Naseem Shah, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Waqar Salamkheil, Mohammad Nawaz, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Dominic Drakes, Leniko Boucher, Mikyle Louis, Navian Bidaisee.