English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

'Stop overestimating Shreyas Iyer': Former Australia captain's harsh take on struggling India batter

After a string of failures, selectors have dropped Shreyas Iyer from the remainder of the Test series against England. Iyer scored only 104 runs in two Tests.

Republic Sports Desk
Shreyas Iyer
Shreyas Iyer | Image:BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell reacted to Team India's lineup for the remainder of the upcoming England series with harsh words for out-of-form batter Shreyas Iyer. Iyer was dropped from the 17-man Indian squad for the final three Tests due to poor form and injury concerns. The 29-year-old has gone eight Test innings without scoring a half-century and has struggled with the bat throughout the current England series. Iyer has scored only 104 runs in two Tests, with an average of 26.

Also Read | Maxwell smashes fifth T20I ton, equals Rohit Sharma's historic feat

Advertisement

Ian Chappell urges selectors to not overestimate Shreyas Iyer

In his ESPN Cricinfo piece, Chappell wrote that the return of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja would boost the team, and he was delighted that the selectors finally got it right by dropping Iyer.

Advertisement

"India is a strong side and they also have a good leader in Rohit Sharma. They will be greatly strengthened by Ravindra Jadeja's and KL Rahul's recovery from injury, but that Virat Kohli will not return for the rest of the series is a blow. Hopefully, the selectors will now stop overestimating Shreyas Iyer's batting ability and learn to value Kuldeep Yadav's wicket-taking capability more," wrote Chappell.

Rahul and Jadeja were ruled out of the second Test due to injuries, while Virat Kohli missed both of the first two games.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for Team India, Kohli will miss the rest of the series for personal reasons.

Also Read | Netizens went into a fun mode after witnessing Tewatia's new look

Advertisement

India vs England 3rd Test: Preview

The India vs England 3rd Test will begin from January 15, 2024, onwards. Team India will enter the Rajkot field without the services of Virat Kohli. Plus, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul's participation is subject to their fitness. The series stands on level terms, thus, it is a vital match of the overall affair. Having won the 2nd Test, India would arrive with some momentum, however, England would also fancy their chances, considering there were occasions when they could have taken control over the proceedings in Vizag. Nevertheless, it is all in the past, and an exciting contest in the future is awaited.

Advertisement

Published February 11th, 2024 at 20:34 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik's Viral Fan

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Day Out With Fam

an hour ago
Kriti Sanon

TBMAUJ Trend

an hour ago
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya Shows Off

an hour ago
Mithun Chakraborty

Mithun Out Of IICU

2 hours ago
Bipasha Basu's Daughter

Devi's Adorable Hairstyle

11 hours ago
Prabhudeva

Prabhudeva Dance Video

11 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul At Wedding Function

11 hours ago
Jennifer Winget

Jennifer In Monochrome

11 hours ago
Diaper Duty

Nikhil Learns Diaper Duty

a day ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa's Chakki Chalasana

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Caught On Camera

a day ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja's Airport Look

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Flaunts Formal Look

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

Jackie-Tiger Snapped

a day ago
Malaika Arora, Gauahar Khan, Javed Jaffery

Star-Studded Feast

a day ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's Saree Look

a day ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant's Wife Discharged

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bradley Cooper Reveals Why He 'Cried A Lot' While Watching GOTG Vol. 3

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  2. Jill Biden Comments on Why Biden Forgot Year of Son Beau's Death

    World20 minutes ago

  3. News LIVE: Makes Me Wonder If I'm the Biggest Terrorist, Says Kejriwal

    India News21 minutes ago

  4. Watch: Assam Chief Minsiter Himanta Sarma Celebrates Busu Dima Festival

    India News22 minutes ago

  5. Youth Brutally Killed in West Delhi, Police Nabs 2

    India News29 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement