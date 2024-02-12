Advertisement

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell reacted to Team India's lineup for the remainder of the upcoming England series with harsh words for out-of-form batter Shreyas Iyer. Iyer was dropped from the 17-man Indian squad for the final three Tests due to poor form and injury concerns. The 29-year-old has gone eight Test innings without scoring a half-century and has struggled with the bat throughout the current England series. Iyer has scored only 104 runs in two Tests, with an average of 26.

Ian Chappell urges selectors to not overestimate Shreyas Iyer

In his ESPN Cricinfo piece, Chappell wrote that the return of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja would boost the team, and he was delighted that the selectors finally got it right by dropping Iyer.

"India is a strong side and they also have a good leader in Rohit Sharma. They will be greatly strengthened by Ravindra Jadeja's and KL Rahul's recovery from injury, but that Virat Kohli will not return for the rest of the series is a blow. Hopefully, the selectors will now stop overestimating Shreyas Iyer's batting ability and learn to value Kuldeep Yadav's wicket-taking capability more," wrote Chappell.

Rahul and Jadeja were ruled out of the second Test due to injuries, while Virat Kohli missed both of the first two games.

Unfortunately for Team India, Kohli will miss the rest of the series for personal reasons.

India vs England 3rd Test: Preview

The India vs England 3rd Test will begin from January 15, 2024, onwards. Team India will enter the Rajkot field without the services of Virat Kohli. Plus, Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul's participation is subject to their fitness. The series stands on level terms, thus, it is a vital match of the overall affair. Having won the 2nd Test, India would arrive with some momentum, however, England would also fancy their chances, considering there were occasions when they could have taken control over the proceedings in Vizag. Nevertheless, it is all in the past, and an exciting contest in the future is awaited.