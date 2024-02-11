Updated February 11th, 2024 at 18:01 IST
'Real ID se aao Javed Miandad': Netizens crack wacky jokes on Rahul Tewatia's viral retro look
Rahul Tewatia's new look has appeased the fans and has brought a variety of reactions from them. Find out how the social media world reacted.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Rahul Tewatia's new look has left the social media users in a frenzy. The Gujarat Titans batter was spotted with a moustache during the Ranji Trophy game between Haryana and Jharkhand. Upon witnessing the new avatar of Tewatia, fans were quick to draw parallels between the viral image of his with that of former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad.
Also Read | India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup Final Live Score & Updates
Advertisement
Netizens' reaction on Rahul Tewatia's new look
While there is still time for the IPL season to begin, Rahul Tewatia isn't waiting for the league this time to make it into the mainstream. Tewatia has done that in the Ranji Trophy itself by just brandishing a new look. The fans were left astounded by the left-hander's fresh look, and thus, a flow of reactions on social media became evident.
Advertisement
Here are a few of the many reactions:
Also Read | Jack Leach ruled out of remaining three Tests vs India
Advertisement
Rahul Tewatia's century powers Haryana to a victory over Jharkhand
Besides his appearance, the innings Rahul Tewatia played was also quite attractive. The left-hander smashed 144 in the first innings and guided Haryana to a monumental score of 509. It was a typical Tewatia innings filled with 24 boundaries and one six. In response to Haryana's enormous total, Jharkhand got bowled out at 119 in the first innings. A follow-on was inflicted and in the second innings as well JHK could not make their prospects better. Courtesy of Vanshaj Singh's 10-wicket haul in the match, Haryana have won the Ranji Trophy match by an innings and 205 runs.
Advertisement
Published February 11th, 2024 at 18:01 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
White House Responds to Trump's NATO remarkWorld19 minutes ago
Acharya Pramod recalls promise to Rajiv Gandhi | WatchVideos28 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.