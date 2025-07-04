Strong English Batting Defines Day Three; KL Rahul And Karun Nair Keep Team India Steady at 64/1 at Stumps

Akash Deep celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Chris Woakes on day three of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, | Image: AP

IND vs ENG, Day 3: England Cricket kept things rolling rolling after Team India picked up some early wickets in the first session. However, England's sixth-wicket partnership spoke volumed as Harry Brook and Jamie Smith delivered a statement knock which has rewritten history. But after a long back and forth, Team India fought back with a six-wicket haul from Mohammed Siraj. Akash Deep also stood out with a four-wicket haul. The Indian side looked struggling at one stage, but it did not last once Deep scalped the prized wicket of Harry Brook. England were bowled out at 407, and India had an 180-run lead before beginning their second innings.

Team India scored 64/1 at stumps on day three, with batters KL Rahul and Karun Nair on the middle. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed at 28 after being trapped in an LBW by Josh Tongue. KL & Nair would begin day four, and the visitors have a 244-run lead.

England Display Solid Sixth-Wicket Partnership, India Strike Back With Flair

England were momentarily shook by India's strong bowling in the start of day two after Mohammed Siraj picked up two consecutive wickets. Joe Root was rattled at 22 while Ben Stokes was dismissed for a Golden Duck by the Indian pacer. But England counter-attacked effectively as their sixth-wicket partnership stood like a tank against the Indian bowling attack.

Harry Brook and Jamie Smith delivered 303 runs from their record-breaking sixth-wicket partnership against Team India in day three of the Edgbaston Test. They unleashed a calculated display of power-hitting to keep the pressure firmly on the opposition, who struggled to pick up wickets throughout the second session.

England had six batters who were dismissed for ducks. But Harry Brook and Jamie Smith held on firmly as they brought a lot of hope before eventually being dismissed at 407. Team India held a firm 180-run lead.

India Pace Attack Lead The Front As Batters End Day Three At 64/1

Akash Deep plucked the prized wicket of Harry Brook, helping India turn the tables with a sudden momentum shift. Jamie Smith was still going strong, but the Indian side targeted the English lower-order. Mohammed Siraj's six-for and Deep's four-wicket haul helped India effectively restrict their opposition before they could pick the lead.

Team India came out to bat in the final few overs of play, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul opening firmly. The 23-year-old was eventually dismissed at 28 runs, but he made history by becoming the joint-fastest Indian to score 2000 test runs, joining the tanks of Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid.