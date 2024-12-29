'Meri Aankho Mein Aansu Hain': Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Down While Meeting Nitish Kumar Reddy's Father At The MCG

IND vs AUS 4th Test: Nitish Reddy's century was a rollercoaster ride of emotions, not only for his family and the entire country, but also for the former cricketers of the country. Reddy made a name for himself in this year's IPL, but his performance in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been nothing short of exceptional. The entire country held its breath when India were nine wickets down and Reddy was stranded on the other end, just needing one run to score his century.

Reddy's heroic century did the impossible, made Ravi Shastri emotional. Shastri, the former Head Coach of the Indian cricket team has always come across as a very tough guy and nobody had imagined that he will break down. Shastri was in the commentary box while Reddy scored his ton. Reddy's father Mutyala Reddy met Sunil Gavaskar after the game and touched his feet. Nitish's father also met Ravi Shastri who lavished praise on the Sunrisers Hyderabad star.

Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Down After Meeting Nitish's Father

While meeting Mutyala Reddy, Ravi Shastri admitted that he couldn't call Nitish's Reddy from the commentary box as he was too emotional to do so. Shastri also said that Mutyala's wholesome reaction to his son's century choked him and this is a thing that rarely happens. Reddy's father later met Sunil Gavaskar who couldn't control his tears. 'Inka sacrifice aap jaante hain, ke kitna badaa inhone sacrifice kiya. Aur aaj aapki wajah se mereko aankho mein aansu aa rahe hain. Aapki wajah se Bharat ko aek heera mila hain', said Gavaskar while breaking down.

The Reddy Heroic That Saved India