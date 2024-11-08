'His Time Will Come': Suryakumar Yadav Backs Star India Cricketer To Make A Rousing Return In T20Is

Team India is all set to kick off their South Africa tour against the Proteas men in T20I format. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav has a well-built lineup which possesses dynamic superstars with unmatched abilities. But a notable name is missing from the squad list, as Ruturaj Gaikwad is not named on the side. As surprising as it may sound, the batter has remained off Team India for quite a while. Amid his absence. SKY believes that his capacity is unmatched, and his time will be coming soon.

Will Ruturaj Gaikwad Return To India's T20I fold, Suryakumar Yadav Believes It's About Time

While speaking at the pre-match press conference, Team India's T20I Skipper Suryakumar Yadav spoke out about batter Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has yet to make his return for Team India in the limited-overs format. He vouched for Gaikwad's abilities, saying that there is a process which the management adheres to while making the selections. The skipper added that Ruturaj's time would come soon.

"Ruturaj is a fantastic player. He has been fantastic and consistent across all formats he plays... There are a lot of players who have been performing well even before him, so there is a routine or process that I think that the management has come up with, so it is important to follow that. He has been performing consistently well, so I believe his time will come soon," Suryakumar Yadav said.

India's Ruturaj Gaikwad hits a straight drive during the 4th T20I match between India and Australia at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, Chhattisgarh | Image: BCCI

Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently in action for India A side as they compete against Australia A ahead of the coveted Border Gavaskar Trophy Series. The batter has failed to make an impact as he was dismissed in just four runs in the ongoing 2nd unofficial Test match at the iconic MCG. He fumbled again in India's second innings after being dismissed for 11.