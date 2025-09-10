SuryaKumar Yadav Exudes Confidence Ahead Of Asia Cup Opener Against UAE: 'We're Flexible To Do Anything'

India take on UAE in their Asia Cup 2025 opener at Dubai International Stadium. Captain Suryakumar Yadav has won the toss and has decided to bowl first.

Suryakumar will aim to emulate MS Dhoni's record to become the second Indian captain to win the Asia Cup in the T20 format. The 34-year-old expressed his confidence ahead of India's Asia Cup tie against the UAE in Dubai.

At the toss, he said, “We'll bowl first. Looks a nice fresh wicket. Humid also today, might be dew later. If we get an opportunity, we're flexible to do anything but today we want to bowl. We came here early, had 3-4 good practice sessions and also a day off.”

Arshdeep Singh Missed Out on Starting XI

The Asia Cup could be regarded as the dress rehearsal for next year's T20 World Cup, as Suryakumar is expected to lead the team in the tournament, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka next year. India have gone with three pacers and three spinners on this Dubai surface, where fast bowlers have had more assistance of late.

Despite severe rumours, Samson was named in the team, and the Rajasthan Royals captain is expected to bat at number three. India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, Arshdeep Singh, missed out, while Kuldeep Yadav has been selected alongside Varun Chakravarthy in the side.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4s. The best two teams in the Super 4s will meet each other in the final on September 28 at Dubai International Stadium.

India Playing XI Against UAE