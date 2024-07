Published 09:49 IST, July 26th 2024

‘Still Going Strong’: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals What It’s Like to Work Under Gambhir During SL T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav opened upon working alongside Gautam Gambhir in the SL T20Is and also touched upon working with him in the past in the IPL as a part of KKR.