T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up fixtures announced by ICC; Check Team India's schedule

Advertisement

The T20 World Cup 2024 is around the corner, and teams the ICC has announced the schedule for the warm-up matches across the USA and West Indies from May 27 to June 1. India will play their sole warm-up against Bangladesh on the final day of fixtures. The game is slated to be held in the USA but the venue is yet to be confirmed.

Also Read: Why Rohit Sharma & Agarkar didn't want Hardik Pandya in India T20 World Cup squad? Here's the reason

Advertisement

Here's the rundown of the venues hosting the 16 warm-up games: Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Texas, Broward County Stadium in Florida, Queen's Park Oval, and Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago. South Africa, for instance, will have an intra-squad match on May 29 in Florida.

Unlike before, teams now have the option to play up to two warm-up matches based on their arrival time. Notably, the match between West Indies and Australia on May 30 at Queen's Park Oval will welcome fans, with tickets available for purchase online at tickets.t20worldcup.com.

Advertisement

Here's the schedule for the warm-up matches for T20 World Cup 2024

Monday, May 27

- Canada vs Nepal at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Texas - 10:30 AM

- Oman vs Papua New Guinea at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago - 3:00 PM

- Namibia vs Uganda at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago - 7:00 PM

Tuesday, May 28

- Sri Lanka vs Netherlands at Broward County Stadium, Florida - 10:30 AM

- Bangladesh vs USA at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Texas - 10:30 AM

- Australia vs Namibia at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago - 7:00 PM

Wednesday, May 29

- South Africa intra-squad match at Broward County Stadium, Florida - 10:30 AM

- Afghanistan vs Oman at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago - 1:00 PM

Also Read: 'He was our retained player. But you can't keep your place': DC coach frustrated with Prithvi Shaw

Advertisement

Thursday, May 30

- Nepal vs USA at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Texas - 10:30 AM

- Scotland vs Uganda at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago - 10:30 AM

- Netherlands vs Canada at Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Texas - 3:00 PM

- Namibia vs Papua New Guinea at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad and Tobago - 3:00 PM

- West Indies vs Australia at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago - 7:00 PM

Advertisement

Friday, May 31

- Ireland vs Sri Lanka at Broward County Stadium, Florida - 10:30 AM

- Scotland vs Afghanistan at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago - 10:30 AM

Advertisement

Saturday, June 1

- Bangladesh vs India (Venue and Time To be Confirmed - USA)