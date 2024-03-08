Advertisement

R Ashwin, one of India's most prolific spinners, made his 100th Test appearance at the IND vs ENG Dharamshala Test. The veteran spinner was honoured with a commemorative cap in the foothills of the Himalayas, and he went on to deliver a spectacular performance in the final Test match of the series. Ashwin received praise from all over and hasn't disappointed whenever he arrives to play. The BCCI showcased a lot of appreciation for the spin bowler, and among them was the chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand.

Indian Chess icon Viswanathan Anand shares his appreciation for R Ashwin

Viswanathan Anand compared R Ashwin to a chess player among cricket players in a video that the BCCI posted on X (formerly Twitter), wishing him luck for his 100th Test match. For India, Ashwin claimed four wickets. Anand also remembered his conversations with the seasoned spinner and how chess became a means of communication between them.

“I had a very long and enjoyable interaction with Ashwin during the pandemic. He invited me to his Youtube channel, and we discussed so many things. You're the chess player among cricketers, and I'm sure you can bring your peak concentration. Enjoy this great occasion. A real feather in your cap,” Viswanathan Anand said in the clip.

From one champion to another 🔝



Viswanathan Anand 🤝 R Ashwin #TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @vishy64theking | @ashwinravi99 | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/75Ji44FBJm — BCCI (@BCCI)

“I've heard a lot of stories about Vishwanathan Anand. You want to meet big people. You want to meet Vishwanathan Anand. But, the fact that I learnt chess and had a bit of chess understanding in me, made me have even more twinkle in my eyes when I was talking to him,” R Ashwin exclaimed.

Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav helped the team bowl out England for 218 runs on the first day of the Final Test match at Dharamsala, demonstrating Ashwin's importance to the team. Wrist spinner Kuldeep stood out as he took his fourth five-wicket haul in Test Cricket. On Day 1, Kuldeep took five wickets in 15 overs while conceding 72 runs. Ashwin shelled out 51 runs in 11.4 overs and claimed four wickets.