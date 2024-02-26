Advertisement

The emergence of Akash Deep in the senior men's national team has been nothing less than exhilarating. The star bowler has been solid behind the wickets and has shined throughout his debut Test series against England. Akash was successful in snatching off crucial wickets of key batters of England in the ongoing fourth Test match against the Three Lions in Ranchi, Jharkhand. The emergence of Deep has been prolific and has garnered praise from the veterans of the Indian cricket team.

Also Read: 'With a salute': Indian soldier's son Dhruv Jurel reveals father's wish after gritty 91 vs England

Advertisement

India veteran Irfan Pathan applauds Akash Deep's stellar debut, also hails star opener

Irfan Pathan, a former all-rounder for the Indian cricket team, commended right-arm seamer Akash Deep for his quick start in his Test debut. On the opening day of the current fourth Test match against England, Deep took three wickets in a row. Although it is very challenging for a fast bowler to make his professional debut in India, the experienced all-rounder stated that Akash showed potential for the opportunities which lie ahead of him with the way he bowled and took three wickets for the team.

Advertisement

“As a batter you want your debut to happen in India but as a fast bowler you dream to have your debut in England, Australia, South Africa or New Zealand,” Irfan Pathan mentioned as quoted by PTI on the sidelines of the New Delhi Marathon.

India's Akash Deep celebrates after taking a wicket in the fourth IND vs ENG Test match at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi | Image: BCCI

“The way he bowled in the first session of the match and to pick up three wickets is commendable. We can only hope to see Akash’s career graph go up from here,” he added.

Advertisement

Also Read: Sachin Tendulkar reminisces his journey street to stadium, recognizes the gifts cricket gave him

All-rounder Pathan also commended opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal on emerging as the only fifth Indian cricketer to hit 600 or more runs in a Test series.

Advertisement

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is a very special cricketer, he has very bright future and he will make it big”, Irfan said.

Team India currently has the upper hand in the fourth test as they have a chaseable target to achieve. Openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal have put up 40 runs on the scoreboard ahead of Stumps, and Day 4 action will resume soon. The Men in Blue need 152 runs to win, and the hosts will look for a sweep and gain the advantage in the series.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)