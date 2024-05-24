Advertisement

As Rahul Dravid's tenure as Team India's head coach is coming to an end, BCCI is in an active hunt to find India's next coach. Stephen Fleming, Gautam Gambhir, and Ricky Ponting are some of the men, who BCCI have apparently reached out to. Justin Langer's name also appeared on the fray but he would reportedly say no to the job offer as it involves “thousand” times the pressure the job of an IPL coach carries. Langer said KL Rahul made him this revelation.

KL Rahul's huge revelation changed Justin Langer's opinion on the job of Team India's head coach

There are reports spiraling out that Justin Langer would say no to the job of becoming the coach of the Indian cricket team following the "good bit of advice" he received from KL Rahul. According to Langer, KL Rahul there is an insurmountable amount of pressure and politics associated with this particular job. Hence, he would not dwell on the offer at the moment.

"I was talking to KL Rahul & he said 'You know, if you think there's pressure & politics in an IPL Team, multiply that by a thousand, that's coaching Indian team. That was a good bit of advice. It would be an awesome job, but not for me at the moment". (Source: BBC)

Justin Langer is currently the head coach of IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants, which finished 7th on the league table in IPL 2024. KL Rahul is the captain of the side and hence there were multiple venues where the aforementioned conversation might have taken place.

Langer's statement has gone viral on social media and the sphere is filled with reactions to the revelation that KL Rahul made. Despite the comment made by Langer, Team India's head coach is a well-sought-after position, and some of the proven names in World Cricket compete to get themselves appointed.