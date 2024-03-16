×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 19:59 IST

THIS Indian cricketer wanted to have dinner with Ellyse Perry, THIS was Australia & RCB star's reply

As Ellyse Perry is at the top of the trends, an old video of the RCB all-rounder is making waves again where she got to know about a dinner request.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Indian cricketer wanted to take Ellyse Perry out on dinner
Indian cricketer wanted to take Ellyse Perry out on dinner | Image:Ellyse Perry Instagram/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
With her exceptional all-around display, Ellyse Perry has inspired RCB to advance to the final of the WPL 2024. In Friday's playoff against Mumbai Indians, the Australian veteran stood up when the team was in a dire situation. Perry scored 66 from the bat and took one important scalp to play an instrumental role in the 5-run victory in the playoff. For her scintillating performance, she was adjudged the player of the match.

Murali Vijay wants to have dinner with Ellyse Perry

As the RCB fans are jubilant over the way Ellyse Perry has been performing in the WPL 2024, her name has become a top trend on the social media platform X. Which subsequently has given weight to some old videos. One of which is making loud waves on the internet.

The clip is precisely from 2020, when during a conversation with Sony Network, Ellyse Perry was told that former India player opener, Murali Vijay named her when asked who he would like to have dinner with following the end of the lockdown.

"Murali Vijay, in an interview was asked, if after the lockdown there were two people he would want to go on dinner with would it be? He said Shikhar Dhawan, one of his teammates, and you. What would you respond to that?" the anchor asked Ellyse Perry in the video.

The effervescent all-rounder gave a cheeky yet classy answer.

"I hope he is paying if that's the case. That's very kind of him. I am very flattered," said Ellyse Perry on hearing the statement.

Ellyse Perry in WPL 2024

Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Ellyse Perry has emerged as the most consistent batter of the side. She has so far accumulated 312 runs at an average of 62.40 and currently holds the Orange Cap. She is also handy with the ball, however, in the league match against Mumbai Indians she took a 6-wicket haul and left the Mumbai Indians in complete distraught. In the play-off as well, she snared away with the important wicket of Yastika Bhatia. Her all-round performance has helped RCB reach the final and in the final as well all eyes will be on her, as she could pull off something extraordinary once again, and who knows maybe she will eventually win the car, whose window she had already broken in the WPL 2024.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 19:40 IST

Whatsapp logo