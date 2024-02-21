Advertisement

In Wednesday's inaugural T20I clash between New Zealand and Australia, all-rounder Tim David underscored his reputation as one of the premier power-hitters in the shortest format, solidifying his status as a coveted talent in numerous T20 leagues worldwide. David's electrifying display proved pivotal as Australia secured a thrilling victory over the Kiwis on their home turf.

Tim David wins Australia a match off the last ball

In pursuit of a challenging total of 216 runs, Australia found themselves requiring a mere 4 runs from the last ball. With Tim David facing and Tim Southee delivering the final ball for New Zealand, anticipation ran high. In a stunning twist, David expertly struck the ball, securing the crucial four runs needed to guide Australia to a remarkable six-wicket victory.

Tim David have done it for Aussies. 4 required on the last ball and he hit four to Finnish the match 🤯🔥#NZvAUS #NZvsAUS pic.twitter.com/3M34SyaOdF — Ajab Niazi (@niazi_54) February 21, 2024

Mitchell Marsh, on the other hand, remained unbeaten at 72 off 44 balls. Thanks to Marsh and David's performance, Australia successfully chased down 215 runs that New Zealand posted while batting first in the match. Marsh was named the player of the match for his scoring 72 runs and taking 1 wicket to his name.

New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat Wednesday in the first T20 international against Australia. The three-match series is the last for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States America in June. New Zealand is ranked second in the world and Australia fourth coming into the series.

(With AP inputs)