Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Rajasthan Royals Inflict First Defeat On Punjab Kings

Updated April 6th 2025, 00:08 IST
IPL 2025: The Rajasthan Royals have secured a comfortable victory over the Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on April 5, Saturday. This was Rajasthan's second win, while Punjab succumbed to their first victory in IPL 2025.
Led by Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals batters were on point with their attacking intent from the very first point, and the Punjab bowlers failed to resolve the situation. In the second innings, RR bowlers responded brilliantly as Punjab batters lost some quick wickets in the latter part of the innings and eventually complicated the plot.
Also Read: Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings Stumble at Home, Suffer Maiden IPL 2025 Loss To Rajasthan Royals By 50 Runs
Sanju Samson's side has moved to the 7th position, while PBKS are in the 4th position with four points in their kitty. Delhi Capitals have cemented their place at the top with a rampaging win over Chennai, while CSK are languishing in the 9th place.
Also Read: IPL 2025, SRH vs GT: From Pitch Report, Live Streaming To Squads And Predicted XI, Here's All You Need To Know
Delhi remain the only team with a win record this campaign, while RCB, GT and PBKS complete the top four. SRH remain at the bottom of the table, but a win against GT would help them to leapfrog both MI and CSK.
Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone with his first half-century of this campaign, while Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag both chipped in with valiant contributions. Jaiswal looked to connect every ball and hit three fours and five sixes in the proceedings. Riyan Parag's quickfire 43 helped the team to cross the 200 run barrier.
For Punjab, Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell threatened to take the game away with a partnership, but the home side lost wickets on quick successesions, which derailed their plans. Wadhera top-scored with 62 of 41 balls, but his innings didn't help his team's cause.
On Sunday, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will host the Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Published April 6th 2025, 00:05 IST