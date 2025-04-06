Updated IPL 2025 Points Table After Rajasthan Royals Inflict First Defeat On Punjab Kings

IPL 2025: The Rajasthan Royals have secured a comfortable victory over the Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on April 5, Saturday. This was Rajasthan's second win, while Punjab succumbed to their first victory in IPL 2025.

Led by Sanju Samson, the Rajasthan Royals batters were on point with their attacking intent from the very first point, and the Punjab bowlers failed to resolve the situation. In the second innings, RR bowlers responded brilliantly as Punjab batters lost some quick wickets in the latter part of the innings and eventually complicated the plot.

IPL 2025 Updated Points Table

Sanju Samson's side has moved to the 7th position, while PBKS are in the 4th position with four points in their kitty. Delhi Capitals have cemented their place at the top with a rampaging win over Chennai, while CSK are languishing in the 9th place.



Delhi remain the only team with a win record this campaign, while RCB, GT and PBKS complete the top four. SRH remain at the bottom of the table, but a win against GT would help them to leapfrog both MI and CSK.

Rajasthan Royals Secured Emphatic Win Over Punjab Kings

Yashasvi Jaiswal set the tone with his first half-century of this campaign, while Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag both chipped in with valiant contributions. Jaiswal looked to connect every ball and hit three fours and five sixes in the proceedings. Riyan Parag's quickfire 43 helped the team to cross the 200 run barrier.

For Punjab, Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell threatened to take the game away with a partnership, but the home side lost wickets on quick successesions, which derailed their plans. Wadhera top-scored with 62 of 41 balls, but his innings didn't help his team's cause.