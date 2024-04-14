×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 18:39 IST

USA vs Canada LIVE streaming: How to watch T20 cricket international in India, UK, Canada and USA?

Ahead of the start of the USA vs Canada 4th T20I, let's find out how to watch the match live in India, US, UK, and in Canada. Get hold of the details.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
USA vs Canada
USA vs Canada | Image:X/USAcricket
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
USA and Canada will lock horns one more time today. The match will take place at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston. USA have taken the unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, but Canada can still draw level. To save the series, the first step needs to be taken today. It is a do-or-die game for Canada, let's see how it plays out.

Ahead of the start of the USA vs Canada 4TH T20I, let's find out how to watch the match live.

When will USA vs Canada 4th T20I match be played?

USA vs Canada 4th T20I match will be played on Friday, April 12, 2024. 

Where will USA vs Canada 4th T20I match be played?

USA vs Canada 4th T20I match will be played at the Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston.

What time will USA vs Canada 4th T20I match be played?

USA vs Canada 4th T20I match starts at 8:30 PM IST onwards on Friday, April 12, 2024.

How to watch USA vs Canada 4th T20I match live telecast in India?

There won't be any live telecast available in India for USA vs Canada 4th T20I match.

How to watch USA vs Canada 4th T20I match live streaming in India?

USA vs Canada 4th T20I match live streaming in India will be available on USA Cricket's YouTube channel.

How to watch USA vs Canada 4th T20I match live streaming in the USA?

Fans in USA can watch the live streaming of USA vs Canada 4th T20 on USA Cricket's YouTube channel.

How to watch USA vs Canada 4th T20I match live streaming in the UK?

Fans in UK can watch the live streaming of USA vs Canada 4th T20 on USA Cricket's YouTube channel.

How to watch USA vs Canada 4th T20I match live streaming in Canada?

Fans in Canada can watch the live streaming of USA vs Canada 4th T20 on USA Cricket's YouTube channel.

USA vs Canada T20I series - Squads

Canada: Saad bin Zafar (c), Ajayveer Hundal, Dilon Heyliger, Dilpreet Singh, Harsh Thaker, Ishwarjot Singh, Jeremy Gordon, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Nicholas Kirton, Pargat Singh, Sahib Malhotra, Shahid Ahmadzai, Shreyas Mova (wk), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (wk), Uday Bhagwan, Aaron Johnson, Udaybir Walia, Yuvraj Samra. Reserve players: Juanoy Drysdale, Saiteja Mukkamalla, Shayan Jahangir.

USA: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones (vc), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Gajanand Singh, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Usman Rafiq.

Published April 12th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

