Vaibhav Suryavanshi Walks The Talk, India's Wonder Kid Unleashes Torrential 52-Ball Ton At Worcester Against England U19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Team India's cricketing prodigy, continues to make waves while being a part of the U19 team currently touring England. The sensational cricketer from Bihar smashed a blazing century, lighting up Worcester with his exceptional performance against England U19 in the 4th Youth ODI. The young cricketer has reached incredible heights with his performance recently. Vaibhav, the 14-year-old, has had an exceptional tour so far, and he continues to emerge as a phenomenon for India in under-19 cricket.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Thrills With 52-Ball Century For India U19

As a teen phenomenon, Vaibhav Suryavanshi broke into the scene with his performance against India U19 Youth Test against Australia in Chennai. He went on to announce himself to the world after being selected by the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, featuring as Sanju Samson's replacement when he was injured. RR had a dismal campaign, but Vaibhav delivered a record-setting campaign in IPL 2025, which helped him earn a spot in the India U19 squad for the England tour.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi put up a phenomenal effort against England U19 in the fourth Youth ODI at Worcester with a 52-ball century. With seven sixes and ten boundaries, the 14-year-old displayed raw power and authority with the bat to help put his side in a favourable position.

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi played anchor for Team India U19 but was eventually dismissed at 143 runs, which he scored off 78 balls.