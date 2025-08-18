Varun Chakravarthy Makes Shocking Admission on India Recall - 'Did Not Have a Vision If I Would...'

The Indian cricket team career of Varun Chakravarthy looked like it was over after the T20 World Cup in 2021. The mystery spinner, who had impressed for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL that season, was handed a shock call-up to the team for the tournament.

However, he failed to replicate his KKR form in the national team and was therefore dropped from the squad.

But he kept working hard and as his impressive IPL form continued, he caught the attention of the selectors and was rewarded with a spot in the white-ball set-up - and he hasn't looked back since.

Varun's Uncertainy Over India Recall Revealed

Yet Varun himself admitted that he was not sure if he could have ever gotten a call-up for the Indian team but it was the motivation to play for the country that saw him put in countless excellent performances for KKR.

"It has definitely taken a long time to earn this spot, and as I have mentioned in many other places also that this journey has been long. I did not have a vision as to if I would make a comeback or not once I was dropped from the team, but I kept telling myself that if I get certain variations and accuracy levels, then I will be able to make a comeback into the team," Varun told Revsportz.

His persistence and improvement proved decisive as the Indian team needed a back-up spinner for Kuldeep Yadav and it was Varun who was chosen for the role.

How His Second India Stint Has Gone

Varun has taken 33 wickets in 18 T20Is so far, and looks forward to being a crucial addition in the Indian-set-up in the near future too.

He has been on a roll since his international cricket return last year, taking two big five-wicket hauls in T20Is and one in ODIs during the ICC Champions Trophy winning campaign too.