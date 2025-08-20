'He Is Having Difficulty...' - Vinod Kambli's Brother Reveals Issues Plaguing Ex-India Cricketer

When former India cricketer Vinod Kambli was hospitalised towards the end of 2024, many fans feared the worst due to the once-swashbuckling batter suffering from a myriad of health issues in the past.

Kambli was once seen on the same level as childhood friend and schoolmate Sachin Tendulkar, but his career never took off despite him having a decent record in international cricket and that led him down the road of alcoholism.

He has since managed to kick the habit after several stints in rehab, but his health continues to remain precarious.

Kambli's Health Better, But Challenges Remain

According to his brother Virendra, he is still in the process of getting treatment for a number of issues but has been getting better with every passing day.

"He is at home right now. He is getting stable, but his treatment is on. He is having difficulty speaking. It will take him time to recover. But he is a champion, and he will come back. He will start walking and running, hopefully. I have a lot of faith in him. I hope you can see him back on the ground," Virendra said on The Vickey Lalwani Show.

"He underwent rehab for 10 days. He got an entire body check-up done, including brain scans and a urine test. The results were fine; there weren't too many issues, but since he couldn't walk, he was advised to undergo physiotherapy. He still slurs in his speech, but he is getting better," he added.

Kambli has faced not just health but even financial issues in the past, and fans will hope that he can get back on his feet soon.

A Look at Kambli's India Career

His time in Test cricket was as short as it was memorable - in his first 7 Tests, he managed to score 4 centuries and that included 2 double centuries.

However, he only managed to play 17 Tests in his career in which he scored 1084 runs at an average of 54.20.

His time in the ODI set-up lasted longer, albeit he was in and out of the side on more than one occasion.