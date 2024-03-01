VIRAL | Dhruv Jurel's beautiful picture with 'REAL MVPs' of his life, makes fans emotional

Advertisement

Dhruv Jurel has quickly established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet for Team India. Jurel made his made in the ongoing India vs England Test series and after just playing 2 Test matches, he has become a talked-about name in the Indian cricketing circles. Jurel scored a match-winning 90 in the first innings in the IND vs ENG 4th Test in Ranchi and it resulted in India narrowing England's lead. It proved to be immensely important as India went on to win the Test match by 5 wickets where Jurel again hit an unbeaten 39 runs in the second innings.

Jurel recently uploaded an image with his parents and captioned it ‘Real MVPs of my life’. The post quickly went viral as fans applauded Jurel's humility and love for his father and mother.

Real MVPs of my life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZwUFQlbLc — Dhruv Jurel (@dhruvjurel21)

India vs England: Jurel is the new MS Dhoni? Kumble thinks so

Jurel made his debut in the IND vs ENG series, where he helped the Men in Blue behind the stumps. One of the prime reasons for India's success was the stumper who exceled behind the wickets and while batting as well. While Jurel could not secure his maiden century, his 90-run knock aided the Team to seal a series win over England. The wicketkeeper-batter's composure and ability garnered praise, with Anil Kumble paralleling him with an Indian cricket legend.

Former India player Anil Kumble could not help but applaud Dhruv Jurel for his fantastic men's senior team debut against England. The ex-spinner said that the stumper can reach the pinnacle of success, just like how former Team India skipper MS Dhoni achieved in his career as a player. Kumble made his statement during an appearance on JioCinema.

"There's Rishabh Pant. We don't know of course when he comes, comes back whenever that happens. Sooner, hopefully for Rishabh. But otherwise, yes, he certainly has all the credentials to get to where MS (Dhoni) reached in his career. He's not just shown the temperament of his technique to defence, but even when he's attacking. Even in that first innings, he was very assured, he went after and then, hit those big sixes," Anil Kumble said.