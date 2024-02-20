Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome baby boy named Akaay, cricketers and teammates react

Former cricketers and Virat Kohli's current teammates joined the chorus of well-wishers, expressing their delight in the comment section of Kohli's post.

Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma | Image:Instagram/ViratKohli
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 15. The elated couple took to social media to share the news with fans and followers on Tuesday. Kohli shared a post on social media, revealing the name of his newborn son, Akaay. 

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma blessed with a baby boy, former India captain reveals name

Cricketers react to the news of Virat Kohli's newborn child 

Following the announcement, an outpouring of heartfelt wishes flooded in from around the world, extending congratulations to the happy parents. Former cricketers and Virat Kohli's current teammates joined the chorus of well-wishers, expressing their delight in the comment section of Kohli's post.

Among those extending their congratulations were prominent names in the cricketing world, including Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan and former Indian opener Virender Sehwag. The cricket fraternity celebrated the arrival of Kohli and Anushka's son, Akaay, with warm messages and blessings.

The overwhelming response from fellow cricketers underscored the camaraderie and support within the sporting community, as they celebrated this special moment in Kohli's life. With wishes pouring in from all corners, Kohli and Anushka are undoubtedly feeling the love and joy surrounding the newest addition to their family.

Also Read: 'Ben Stokes and others like Virat Kohli...': Nasser Hussain gives a REALITY CHECK to cricketers

Virat Kohli had been preparing to participate in the ongoing Test series against England before unexpectedly withdrawing at the last minute, citing a family emergency. Speculation arose suggesting that Kohli's absence might be related to the birth of his second child. However, these were mere conjectures, and no official confirmation had been provided. Now, it has been verified that the rumors were indeed accurate all along.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 22:00 IST

