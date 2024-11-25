Published 17:36 IST, November 25th 2024
Virat Kohli Only Captaincy Choice For RCB as They Ignore Faf Du Plessis at IPL Auction 2025
With the RCB having filled up most of the slots, it is now being speculated that Virat Kohli will be appointed as the captain.
IPL 2025 AUCTION: With the RCB having filled up most of the slots, it is now being speculated that Virat Kohli will be appointed as the captain. All eyes were on Faf du Plessis as one expected RCB may get him back, but that did not happen. The former South African captain was swooped up by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 2 Cr. It is surprising that RCB did not gun for Faf as he had led them to the playoff twice in three seasons. Looking at the players now available for RCB, Kohli looks to be the best option for the role of captaincy. Kohli has the experience and has led RCB in the past. He has been part of RCB since it's inception. Even before the players were retained, there was a rumour which claimed that Kohli would be back as captain, seems like that may come true.
RCB ON IPL 2025 AUCTION DAY 1
On Day 1 of the IPL 2025 auction, RCB made a number of questionable moves, securing Josh Hazlewood for Rs 12.50 crore, Phil Salt for Rs 11.50 crore, and Liam Livingstone for Rs 8.75 crore. While these additions strengthen their squad, none of these players bring substantial IPL captaincy experience to the table. They also acquired wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma for Rs 11 crore, along with bowlers Rasikh Dar Rs 6 crore and Suyash Sharma for Rs 2.60 crore.
RCB happen to be one of the few teams that are yet to win the coveted IPL crown and hence the pressure would be on them certainly.
