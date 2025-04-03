Virat Kohli Pokes Fun At Swastik Chikara, Youngster Celebrates Birthday With His Teammates After GT Decimate RCB | WATCH

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru returned to their fortress, the Chinnaswamy Stadium, to host Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans in their third match of the season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had enjoyed an unbeaten run until the Gujarat Titans game and were touted to be the favorites to win the match. However, Gujarat had other ideas and, riding high on the back of a masterclass from English skipper Jos Buttler, the Shubman Gill-led team defeated the hosts by 8 wickets.

Despite the loss, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's campaign has been decent so far. They won two away games, defeating sides such as Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Bengaluru is currently at the third spot of the IPL 2025 points table and has maintained a healthy Net Run Rate of +1.149. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will now play Mumbai Indians next on April 7, 2025.

Swastik Chikara's Birthday Celebration Lightens the Mood in RCB Camp

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru, after their two away match wins, were expected to go all out in their first game of the season, but their batting unit did not deliver according to expectations. After the match against Gujarat Titans, the members of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru got together to celebrate Swastik Chikara's birthday.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru franchise shared exclusive footage of Swastik's birthday celebration. The video also showcases former RCB skipper Virat Kohli poking fun at the youngster during his birthday celebrations.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Likely to Miss Next Few IPL 2025 Matches For RCB? Coach Andy Flower Gives Massive Injury Update

Watch The Video Here

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Swastik Chikara

Chikara, who hails from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has made a name for himself as an aggressive batter who can belt bowlers at will.

Chikara burst onto the scene with a stellar List A century against Himachal Pradesh during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023. Chikara smashed a total of 10 boundaries and 7 maximums against Himachal Pradesh. The youngster was later roped in by RCB at his base price of Rs. 30 lakh.