Virat Kohli Responds With Child-Like Gestures After Being Questioned About Wife Anushka Sharma And Kids | VIDEO VIRAL

Virat Kohli has once again gone viral after he was spotted attending a charity event hosted by one of his former Team India compatriots. In a video clip, the Indian cricketer was seen responding to a fellow attendee's question who asked about his wife Anushka and kids via gestures. Kohli has had the fatherly glow lately. While his gestures may look very normal, the video clip received significant attention on social media.

Virat Kohli Charms at London Charity Gala, Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli has been humbly embracing family life after pulling the curtain on his career in Test cricket. The Indian cricketer has been in London with his family and recently appeared at the Wimbledon 2025 Championships alongside his wife Anushka Sharma.

Kohli has kept himself away from cricket since RCB's maiden title win in IPL 2025, and has devoted himself to parenthood and spirituality. But the spotlight remains with him in London and has made waves with his presence at certain events.

In a video which has gone viral, Virat Kohli was spotted at a charity gala hosted by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and was seated alongside Kevin Pietersen. The superstar Indian cricketer was seen responding to someone's question about where his wife and kids were. Kohli guaranteed that his wife and kids were at home, and his sweet gestures while communicating have quickly made waves on social media.

The event was also attended by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and his family. Players of the Indian Cricket Team, led by Shubman Gill, were also present at the charity event hosted by Yuvraj Singh.

When Will Virat Kohli be In Action For India Next?

Virat Kohli has officially called time on the game's longest format, ending a remarkable chapter of his illustrious cricket career. He has already called time from the T20 format after Team India's thrilling win over South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup Final at Barbados.