Virat Kohli Responds With Child-Like Gestures After Being Questioned About Wife Anushka Sharma And Kids | VIDEO VIRAL

Updated 12 July 2025 at 18:52 IST
Virat Kohli has once again gone viral after he was spotted attending a charity event hosted by one of his former Team India compatriots. In a video clip, the Indian cricketer was seen responding to a fellow attendee's question who asked about his wife Anushka and kids via gestures. Kohli has had the fatherly glow lately. While his gestures may look very normal, the video clip received significant attention on social media.
Virat Kohli has been humbly embracing family life after pulling the curtain on his career in Test cricket. The Indian cricketer has been in London with his family and recently appeared at the Wimbledon 2025 Championships alongside his wife Anushka Sharma.
Kohli has kept himself away from cricket since RCB's maiden title win in IPL 2025, and has devoted himself to parenthood and spirituality. But the spotlight remains with him in London and has made waves with his presence at certain events.
In a video which has gone viral, Virat Kohli was spotted at a charity gala hosted by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh and was seated alongside Kevin Pietersen. The superstar Indian cricketer was seen responding to someone's question about where his wife and kids were. Kohli guaranteed that his wife and kids were at home, and his sweet gestures while communicating have quickly made waves on social media.
Also Read: KL Rahul's Resilience Paves The Way Against England, Hammers Majestic 10th Test Hundred At Lord's
The event was also attended by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and his family. Players of the Indian Cricket Team, led by Shubman Gill, were also present at the charity event hosted by Yuvraj Singh.
Virat Kohli has officially called time on the game's longest format, ending a remarkable chapter of his illustrious cricket career. He has already called time from the T20 format after Team India's thrilling win over South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup Final at Barbados.
Also Read: Sunil Gavaskar's Infamous 'Stupid Stupid Stupid' Rant Comes Back To Haunt Rishabh Pant After His Suicidal Run-Out At Lord's
Given that he is now a one-format player, Virat Kohli will focus solely on the 50-over format. However, the fans would have to wait for a long time to witness the superstar Indian cricketer in action. The Indian Cricket Team's next white-ball outing will begin with a three-match ODI series in Australia, starting October 19, 2025, at the Optus Stadium in Perth.
Published 12 July 2025 at 18:52 IST