Virat Kohli's HEARTWARMING Hug to Female Fan Breaks Internet Ahead of 3rd ODI vs Eng; Video Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Virat Kohli is easily one of the most popular cricketers in the world and there is no denying that and fans recently got a glimpse of that. While Kohli was heading to Ahmedabad after India beat England at Cuttack in the 2nd ODI, the former India captain bumped into a fan. It was a female fan, who was at the airport to get a glimpse of her hero. Kohli spots her while he is walking with his trolley. Kohli steps aside from the line, goes towards her and then he hugs her. It was a moment that brought a smile on the faces of fans who were present there. Here is the clip of the moment that is now going viral on social space.

Meanwhile, form has not been on Kohli's side and because of that - he has faced the heat in recent times. After repeated failures during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Kohli made a return to the national side for the ODI's versus England. But unfortunately, he did not play the opening game in Nagpur due to a knee injury. He finally featured in the second ODI at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack. Spotlight was firmly on him as he was expected to deliver in front of a packed house on Sunday.

But as luck would have it, he was dismissed for merely five runs. England's Adil Rashid picked up the big wicket. But, while Kohli missed out, India captain Rohit Sharma returned to form with a century in Cuttack. His 32nd ODI ton helped India beat England by four wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

