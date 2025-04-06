'Lot Of Back and Forth Happens': Virat Kohli Shares Unheard Aspects Of His Relationship With Rohit Sharma Ahead Of RCB vs MI

IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to lock horns with each other in the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The match will be played on April 7, 2025, and will be hosted by the iconic Wankhede Stadium. This time around, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have endured very contrasting results. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have lost only one match so far, and the Mumbai Indians have won only one game so far.

The Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru clash will see many top superstars of the game lock horns with each other. Mumbai have been bolstered by the return of Jasprit Bumrah, but there are doubts about his participation in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru game. But the biggest attraction from the Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians game has always been Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, two stalwarts of Indian cricket playing against each other.

Virat Kohli Shares His Experience Of Representing India Alongside Rohit

For more than a decade and a half, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been the biggest stars of Indian cricket. Both of them have led the Indian side at some point and have been at the forefront of many memorable victories, the recent one, of course, being the Champions Trophy. Prior to the RCB vs MI game, Virat Kohli gave his fans insights about what it is to play with Rohit Sharma.

'It is a very natural thing to take place when you play with someone for so long. You share so much of your insights from the game. You share all kinds of queries, questions. There is a lot of back and forth that happens. We have worked very closely for the leadership of the team and the ideas are always being discussed between us. There is also a trust factor,' said Virat.

