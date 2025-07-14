'We'll Really Come Out Positive': Washington Sundar Warns Ben Stokes' England Of India's Batting Depth Ahead Of Final Day Of Lord's Test

IND vs ENG: After four days of high-octane cricketing action, the Lord's Test match has turned on its head courtesy of a stupendous show by England's pace battery. India still need 135 runs to go 2-1 up in the series, but they only have six wickets remaining in their hands. The Lord's Test match seems to be a repeat of the series opener that was played in Headingley. India dominated most of the sessions of the Test match, but they have lost the plot a bit, and it all boils down to the final day.

Washington Sundar Warns England of India's Batting Depth

India succumbed to a shocking defeat in the Headingley Test due to a lacklustre show by their tail. The visitors did rectify their mistake and included the likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar in order to add batting depth to their side. The ongoing third Test match at Lord's saw Washington Sundar strike his best form. The all-rounder claimed four English wickets in the second innings and restricted England to a total of 193-odd runs.

After the end of play on Day 4, Sundar gave a subtle reply to India's chances of winning the Lord's Test and, in a way, asked England not to get too excited too quickly. "We have got some solid batters in the dressing room. It's exciting in every way, you know, winning a Test at Lord's is going to be amazing. We'll really come out positive tomorrow," said Sundar after the end of the day's play.

Shubman Gill Looks to Replicate Virat Kohli's Heroics from 2021

It has been over 1,000 days since the Indian team won a Test match at the 'Mecca of Cricket.' The last time India registered a victory at Lord's was when they toured England in 2021 under the leadership of Virat Kohli.