Sunrisers Hyderabad's sister franchise, SA20's Sunrisers Eastern Cape, have clinched a new feat after they won back-to-back titles in the final match of the South African franchise league. Sunrisers EC star Marco Jansen took a five-wicket haul to limit the Durban Super Giants, while SEC's Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs led the Sunrisers towards a resounding victory. Team owner and CEO of the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kavya Maran, was in attendance for the game and was ecstatic after her team won the SA20 title.

WATCH - Kavya Maran expresses her joy after Sunrisers Eastern Cape win the SA20 title

Team owner Kavya Maran, who was in Newlands for the SA20 Final, was jubilant after Sunrisers Eastern Cape won back-to-back SA20 titles after an empathic 89-run victory over Durban’s Super Giants. After topping the group stage, the Sunrisers delivered a clinical performance in the final on Saturday. While sitting in the stands, Kavya Maran's expressions was something that went instantly viral and was a must-see thing.

After winning the SA20 Final, Kavya also expressed her delight in winning back-to-back titles. In a clip that is circulating throughout social media, she said:

“It's a second cup. Back-to-back, two in a row. So glad, so happy. Best performance by the team with the bat and the ball. They have been dominating this whole season, and to finally get this through. It's unbelievable to be winning it (title) back-to-back. So happy for the guys; everyone put up a great show. Very strong team that we played today, but happy to have the win at the end of the day.”

Half-centuries from Tom Abell and Tristan Stubbs along with contributions from Jordan Hermann and captain Aiden Markram, who contributed with big numbers, saw the Sunrisers post a formidable 204/3. The bowlers were able to successfully limit the Durban's Super Giant to 115 runs.