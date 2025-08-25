Updated 25 August 2025 at 13:20 IST
Marnus Labuschagne Defies Gravity To Grab A Screamer During AUS vs SA 3rd ODI, Leaves Wiaan Mulder Stunned: WATCH
Australia defeated South Africa by 276 runs to win the third and final match of the AUS vs SA series. South Africa won the series by 2-1
AUS vs SA: After losing the first two ODIs of the three-match series, Australia managed to humble South Africa. The third and the final One Day International (ODI) of the series was played at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay. Temba Bavuma-led South Africa came into the match after securing an unassailable lead of 2-0, but they crumbled under pressure and denied themselves a golden opportunity of clean sweeping the Aussies in their own backyard.
Marnus Labuschagne Grabs A Low-hanging Stunner
Despite being an exceptional format player, at least in ODIs and Test matches, Marnus Labuschagne has earned himself a reputation of being this exceptional fielder who can pull off miracles while fielding near the boundary rope. Irrespective of the format or the team that he plays for, Labuschagne has always enjoyed fielding in the deep.
Something similar happened during the third and the final One Day International (ODI) that was played between Australia and South Africa. When South Africa's Wiaan Mulder was batting on 5 off 12 balls, he fell prey to Cooper Connolly's flighted delivery, that tempted him to charge the bowler and clear the fence. Labuschagne, who was stationed on long-on, was quick to judge the catch and he dived forward to complete a stellar grab that left Mulder bewildered.
South Africa Extend Their Domination Over Australia
Australia are currently the ODI World Champions and they might not have expected South Africa to outplay them in the recently concluded series. Australia haven't won an ODI series against South Africa since 2016 and this speaks a lot of the Proteas dominating the Aussies as far as the bilateral series are concerned.
- 2016: SA defeat AUS by 5-0
- 2018: SA defeat AUS by 2-1
- 2020: SA defeat AUS by 3-0
- 2023: SA defeat AUS by 3-2
- 2025: SA defeat AUS by 2-1
Australia Hand South Africa Their Biggest Defeat Margin
Australia not only denied South Africa their much-awaited clean sweep, but also handed them their biggest defeat in ODI cricket. Courtesy of Mitchell Marsh (100 off 106 balls), Travis Head (142 off 103 balls), and Cameron Green's (118* off 55 balls) explosive knocks, the Aussies had asked South Africa to chase 432 down.
In response, South Africa crumbled under pressure and managed to score only 155 runs in the final ODI. The Proteas were defeated by 276 runs in the final ODI, and it is their biggest defeat in the fifty-over format.
25 August 2025