WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja And Brydon Carse Exchange Pleasantries During Final Day of Lord's Test, Heated Moment Goes Viral On Social Media

IND vs ENG: Horror show unfolded for India on the last day of the Lord's Test match. Just like the Headingley Test, England have pushed India on the backfoot on the final day of the third Test match. The English pacer battery has proved to be too good for the Indian cricket team, and England look like favourites to win the all-important match that is being played at the 'Home of Cricket'.

Send-offs, time-wastages, multiple ball changes, and belting sunshine, the Lord's Test hasn't been short of anything so far, and everything contributed towards building the ultimate day of the match, the fifth day. The Lord's Test has managed to set the tone for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. The banter between Zak Crawley, Shubman Gill, and Ben Duckett added the much-needed spice in the Test match.

Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Indulge in Heated Exchange

India needed 135 runs to register another iconic victory in Lord's and had six wickets in hand. The ratio looks completely perfect for the visitors considering the fact that KL Rahul was batting and Rishabh Pant was about to come out to bat. England had other ideas in their mind. India had another mini-collapse, and in a short burst of time, they lost the wickets of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, and Washington Sundar.

As Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravindra Jadeja tried to steer India's ship and take them closer towards the victory, another heated incident took place on the ground. While stealing a quick single, Ravindra Jadeja collided with Brydon Carse, who was still in his follow-up. This led to both the players having a heated argument.

India's Batting Depth Fails to Deliver in Lord's