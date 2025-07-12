WATCH: Rishabh Pant Welcomes Jofra Archer With Monstrous Hit, Starts Proceedings On Day Three With Outright Attack On England Spearhead

IND vs ENG: Almost anything and everything is possible when Rishabh Pant is in the middle, irrespective of the format. Unpredictability is the beauty of Rishabh Pant's game, and the opposition can never guess what is playing on his mind. The wicketkeeper-batsman was appointed as the vice-captain of the Indian Test team ahead of the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series, and he has lived up to his role.

During the second day of the ongoing Lord's Test, Rishabh Pant faced a finger injury scare, and he did not keep wickets during England's innings. There was an air of doubt around Pant's fitness, but he came out to bat after wickets continued to tumble for India on the first day. India started proceedings on the moving day while trailing by 242 runs, but Rishabh Pant had other ideas in his mind. Though the wicketkeeper-batter doesn't look fully fit, he continued to fight through the pain before he was dismissed for 74 runs at the stroke of lunch.

WATCH: Rishabh Pant Takes Jofra Archer By Surprise

There were a lot of talks about India batting the first session out without the loss of any wickets. Both Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul stitched a partnership of 141 runs, but a last-minute misunderstanding between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant resulted in a direct hit by Ben Stokes dismissing the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman.

Rishabh Pant did come out with a lot of intent, despite battling his way through pain and a finger injury. During the fourth ball of the first over of the day's play, Rishabh Pant danced down the track and hit Jofra Archer. Pant muscled the ball with all his might over the cover area, but he could only score a one-bounce four that was enough to showcase the kind of intent he walked out with.

Rishabh Pant Surpasses Sir Viv Richards

Rishabh Pant, the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team, has already scored two centuries in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. In the first innings of the Lord's Test, Pant ended his innings with a score of 74 off 112 balls. In his innings, Pant also hit two sixes and overtook Sir Vivian Richards to claim the top spot in the list of most sixes hit in Tests against England.