It is a big day for Mumbai Cricket Association batter Sarfaraz Khan as he was finally handed his debut cap for the Indian Cricket Team. The rising batter received his call-up for the remaining three matches of the IND vs ENG Test series and was named in the Playing XI at Rajkot. Team India had two debutants, Dhruv Jurel & Sarfaraz Khan, and both of them received their test caps at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. But it was a larger-than-life moment for Sarfaraz as his family was also in attendance.

Sarfaraz Khan's family gets emotional after he receives debut cap, Father Naushad kisses cap - WATCH

At the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, Dhruiv Jurel and Sarfaraz Khan received their test cricket debut caps. Veterans Anil Kumble and Dinesh Karthik, who are on commentary and analytics duties, presented them with their caps and also gave them some advice. Sarfaraz's family was also on the Stadium pitch as they saw their son receive his cap. Father Naushad Khan could not hold his emotions as his son received one of the grandest achievements in his cricket career.

After Sarfaraz Khan received his cap and was congratulated by his teammates, he went towards his family and celebrated the moment. As Sarfaraz presented his cap to Father Naushad, he embraced it with a kiss and hugged his son.

Sarfaraz shared a moment with his family before the game and he could be in action soon as the Indian Cricket Team is batting first in Rajkot, Gujarat. But the team seems to be in trouble as they are not able to pick up the momentum

The English bowlers have gone to work and have left the host team's top order in shambles. Young Indian cricket stars Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill were dismissed cheaply, and Virat Kohli's replacement, Rajat Patidar, also had little impact against the visitors. Captain Rohit Sharma and local star Ravindra Jadeja have the arduous task of lifting the team's numbers on the scoreboard to maintain their dominance after securing a pompous win over England in Visakhapatnam.